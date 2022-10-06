Spark Communications chosen by PacBio

Spark Communications has been appointed by PacBio to provide PR support as it accelerates its EMEA expansion.

Spark’s life sciences team will help PacBio solidify its EMEA presence following the opening of its ultra-high-tech laboratory and European headquarters in London. The core objective of the PR programme is to raise awareness of PacBio in English spealing media by demonstrating the role of genomics in accelerating scientific discoveries in human, plant, animal, and microbial health.