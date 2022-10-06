 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Spark Communications chosen by PacBio

Spark Communications
By Rob Lock
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Spark Communications has been appointed by PacBio to provide PR support as it accelerates its EMEA expansion.

Spark’s life sciences team will help PacBio solidify its EMEA presence following the opening of its ultra-high-tech laboratory and European headquarters in London. The core objective of the PR programme is to raise awareness of PacBio in English spealing media by demonstrating the role of genomics in accelerating scientific discoveries in human, plant, animal, and microbial health.

Spark Communications