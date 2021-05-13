Spark Communications chosen by Sagacity

Spark Communications has been chosen by data solutions company Sagacity to build brand awareness and boost growth.

Spark will develop creative campaigns and written content, help the company define its PR and content strategy and execute UK media relations. Core objectives will include: building Sagacity’s brand awareness; developing stories that resonate with target vertical audiences in water, energy, telecoms, housing and financial services; and creating content that can be used beyond PR to support business growth, generate leads and attract investment.