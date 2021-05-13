 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Spark Communications chosen by Sagacity

By Rob Lock
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Spark Communications

Spark Communications has been chosen by data solutions company Sagacity to build brand awareness and boost growth.

Spark will develop creative campaigns and written content, help the company define its PR and content strategy and execute UK media relations. Core objectives will include: building Sagacity’s brand awareness; developing stories that resonate with target vertical audiences in water, energy, telecoms, housing and financial services; and creating content that can be used beyond PR to support business growth, generate leads and attract investment.

Tags:
Spark Communications