Spark Communications wins international PR brief with clinical data science experts, Phesi

Phesi has appointed B2B technology PR and content agency, Spark Communications, to manage its PR programme.

Spark’s life sciences team will help Phesi define its PR and content strategy, develop creative campaigns and written content, and execute US and UK media relations. The programme’s core objective is to drive awareness and education of Phesi’s integrated, automated and comprehensive clinical development solutions for biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial sponsors. A core part of the PR strategy is to develop original content to tell data-led stories and support sales and marketing initiatives to drive business growth.