 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Spark Communications wins international PR brief with clinical data science experts, Phesi

By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Spark Communications

Phesi has appointed B2B technology PR and content agency, Spark Communications, to manage its PR programme.

Spark’s life sciences team will help Phesi define its PR and content strategy, develop creative campaigns and written content, and execute US and UK media relations. The programme’s core objective is to drive awareness and education of Phesi’s integrated, automated and comprehensive clinical development solutions for biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial sponsors. A core part of the PR strategy is to develop original content to tell data-led stories and support sales and marketing initiatives to drive business growth.

Tags:
Spark Communications