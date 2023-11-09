Spark Communications wins PR and analyst brief with Hygraph
Hygraph, the enterprise-grade federated content platform, has appointed Spark Communications to manage its PR and analyst programme.
Spark successfully supported the announcement of Hygraph’s Series B funding in March 2023. The expanded PR brief will see Spark drive media relations and thought leadership activity in the UK, US and Germany, showcasing how content federation can enable the creation of new digital services and business models.