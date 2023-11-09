 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Spark Communications wins PR and analyst brief with Hygraph

Spark Communications
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hygraph, the enterprise-grade federated content platform, has appointed Spark Communications to manage its PR and analyst programme.

Spark successfully supported the announcement of Hygraph’s Series B funding in March 2023. The expanded PR brief will see Spark drive media relations and thought leadership activity in the UK, US and Germany, showcasing how content federation can enable the creation of new digital services and business models.

Spark Communications