Spark Communications wins six figure UK PR brief with fraud experts Outseer

Outseer has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR programme.

Spark will develop creative campaigns and written content, help the company define its PR and content strategy and execute UK media relations.

Core objectives will include building Outseer’s brand awareness; positioning the company as a thought leader in its own right and separate from the RSA brand; developing stories for fintech, retail and technology audiences; and develop creative content that can be used to further build brand awareness and also be used beyond PR.