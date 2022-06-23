 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark Communications wins six figure UK PR brief with fraud experts Outseer

Spark Communications
By Tahmina Mannan
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Outseer has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR programme.

Spark will develop creative campaigns and written content, help the company define its PR and content strategy and execute UK media relations.

Core objectives will include building Outseer’s brand awareness; positioning the company as a thought leader in its own right and separate from the RSA brand; developing stories for fintech, retail and technology audiences; and develop creative content that can be used to further build brand awareness and also be used beyond PR.

Spark Communications