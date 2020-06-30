Spark Communications wins UK PR brief with payments innovator Marqeta

Marqeta has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR.

The brief will see Spark work in partnership with the in-house team at this global FinTech to define PR strategy, develop creative campaigns and execute media relations.

The core objective is to position Marqeta as a thought leader and build its profile in Europe, while educating other FinTechs and traditional banks on the power of a modern card issuing platform. Spark will be taking a content-led approach to engaging C-level banking and financial services audiences.