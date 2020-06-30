 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark Communications wins UK PR brief with payments innovator Marqeta

By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Spark Communications

Marqeta has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR.

The brief will see Spark work in partnership with the in-house team at this global FinTech to define PR strategy, develop creative campaigns and execute media relations.

The core objective is to position Marqeta as a thought leader and build its profile in Europe, while educating other FinTechs and traditional banks on the power of a modern card issuing platform. Spark will be taking a content-led approach to engaging C-level banking and financial services audiences.

 

