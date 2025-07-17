 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Spark Communications wins UK PR brief with TXP

Spark Communications
By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TXP (Technology x People), the technology consulting, digital transformation and IT resourcing business, has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR programme.

A core objective of the PR programme is to build awareness of the TXP brand, highlighting how its combined IT consultancy, technology development and people resourcing offering addresses the specific needs of mid-sized organisations. Through a targeted media relations and thought leadership programme, Spark will showcase TXP’s expertise and demonstrate how the company is helping clients tackle their most complex challenges with a joined-up approach to technology and people.