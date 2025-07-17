Spark Communications wins UK PR brief with TXP

TXP (Technology x People), the technology consulting, digital transformation and IT resourcing business, has appointed Spark Communications to manage its UK PR programme.

A core objective of the PR programme is to build awareness of the TXP brand, highlighting how its combined IT consultancy, technology development and people resourcing offering addresses the specific needs of mid-sized organisations. Through a targeted media relations and thought leadership programme, Spark will showcase TXP’s expertise and demonstrate how the company is helping clients tackle their most complex challenges with a joined-up approach to technology and people.