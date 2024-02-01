Spark wins content and PR brief with global IT infrastructure specialist Onnec

Spark Communications has been selected by Onnec, global IT infrastructure and managed services specialist, to deliver its content and PR programme.

Spark will develop Onnec’s content and digital assets outlining and investigating the challenges facing businesses today, including the influence of AI on design requirements. Supporting Onnec’s wider marketing strategy, through an integrated PR plan, Spark will drive media relations and thought leadership activity in the UK – and across other key markets. Spark will also help to build brand recognition through coverage in target publications and ultimately shape relationships with influencers.