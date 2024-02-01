 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark wins content and PR brief with global IT infrastructure specialist Onnec

Spark Communications
By Tahmina Mannan
20 hours ago
Spark Communications has been selected by Onnec, global IT infrastructure and managed services specialist, to deliver its content and PR programme.

Spark will develop Onnec’s content and digital assets outlining and investigating the challenges facing businesses today, including the influence of AI on design requirements. Supporting Onnec’s wider marketing strategy, through an integrated PR plan, Spark will drive media relations and thought leadership activity in the UK – and across other key markets. Spark will also help to build brand recognition through coverage in target publications and ultimately shape relationships with influencers.