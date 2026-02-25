Spark wins EMEA and US PR brief with Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences has appointed B2B technology and life sciences agency Spark Communications to lead its EMEA and US PR programme.

The PR programme will support Sapio’s next phase of growth by raising brand and product awareness in its core markets, and exploring how AI is reshaping laboratory operations and scientific decision-making. Spark’s life sciences specialists will work with Sapio to communicate the benefits of agentic AI in lab informatics, highlighting the shift from passive data management to active scientific collaboration.