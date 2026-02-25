 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark wins EMEA and US PR brief with Sapio Sciences

Spark Communications
By Andrew Strutt
12 hours ago
Sapio Sciences has appointed B2B technology and life sciences agency Spark Communications to lead its EMEA and US PR programme.

The PR programme will support Sapio’s next phase of growth by raising brand and product awareness in its core markets, and exploring how AI is reshaping laboratory operations and scientific decision-making. Spark’s life sciences specialists will work with Sapio to communicate the benefits of agentic AI in lab informatics, highlighting the shift from passive data management to active scientific collaboration.

