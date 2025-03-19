 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sparks appoints Caroline Sparkes

By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
Global brand experience agency Sparks has appointed Caroline Sparkes as director of international marketing.

In this newly created role, Caroline will be responsible for building on Sparks’ global success, helping to shape the next phase of international growth. Caroline, who has 20 years’ experience of leading growth, marketing, and business development strategies for top global agencies across brand experience, digital, and product innovation, will report to Kristy Elisano, CMO and Jason Megson, SVP International.

