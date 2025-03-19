Sparks appoints Caroline Sparkes

Global brand experience agency Sparks has appointed Caroline Sparkes as director of international marketing.

In this newly created role, Caroline will be responsible for building on Sparks’ global success, helping to shape the next phase of international growth. Caroline, who has 20 years’ experience of leading growth, marketing, and business development strategies for top global agencies across brand experience, digital, and product innovation, will report to Kristy Elisano, CMO and Jason Megson, SVP International.