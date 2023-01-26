Splendid announces new senior leadership team structure.

Splendid Communications has introduced a new senior leadership team structure. Niki Hunter Ekins, formerly MD of Splendid Communications, has become group impact officer for The Splendid Collective, the agency group that now includes music and youth culture specialist Kingdom Collective and Riot Communications, with expertise in arts and literature. Chrissy Kellaway has been promoted to media & operations director for Splendid Communications.

Chrissy, along with Debi Clay-Moore, client partnerships director and Fran Langdon, creative director, have taken on the day-to-day leadership of the Splendid Communications company operations.