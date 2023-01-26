 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Splendid announces new senior leadership team structure.

Splendid
By Rob Lock
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Splendid Communications has introduced a new senior leadership team structure. Niki Hunter Ekins, formerly MD of Splendid Communications, has become group impact officer for The Splendid Collective, the agency group that now includes music and youth culture specialist Kingdom Collective and Riot Communications, with expertise in arts and literature. Chrissy Kellaway has been promoted to media & operations director for Splendid Communications.

Chrissy, along with Debi Clay-Moore, client partnerships director and Fran Langdon, creative director, have taken on the day-to-day leadership of the Splendid Communications company operations.

Splendid Communications