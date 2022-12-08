 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Splendid appointed as PR agency for plant-based brand The Flavourists

Splendid
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
Splendid Communications, the agency that made vegan and meat-free initiatives famous for Greggs and Burger King, adds to its plant-based credentials after being appointed as the retained PR agency for The Flavourists, a start-up specialist in this category.

Splendid is tasked with delivering brand awareness through a press office function, positioning the brand at the heart of relevant moments – the first being Veganuary – as well as positioning the founders as plant-based thought leaders within key trade media.

