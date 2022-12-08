Splendid appointed as PR agency for plant-based brand The Flavourists

Splendid Communications, the agency that made vegan and meat-free initiatives famous for Greggs and Burger King, adds to its plant-based credentials after being appointed as the retained PR agency for The Flavourists, a start-up specialist in this category.

Splendid is tasked with delivering brand awareness through a press office function, positioning the brand at the heart of relevant moments – the first being Veganuary – as well as positioning the founders as plant-based thought leaders within key trade media.