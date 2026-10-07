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News / PR

Splendid chosen by Freyr Investment Management

By Rob Lock
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Splendid has been appointed by Freyr Investment Management to lead its communications, as the firm looks to build its profile and become a more influential voice across investment management and estate planning.

The appointment will see the agency work alongside NBRHD* Studio, which has developed Freyr’s brand positioning and refreshed identity. Together, the two agencies will bring Freyr’s
distinctive point of view to life across brand and communications, building a more recognisable and influential presence in the market.

The brief will focus on building the Freyr brand and the profile of Managing Director Nick Maidment, establishing a clear point of view on some of the biggest issues affecting investors, advisers and families today.

Splendid