Splendid Communications and Kingdom Collective announce partnership

By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Splendid x Kingdom Collective

Splendid Communications announces a new partnership with creative communications agency, Kingdom Collective. The deal marks the first step in an expansion plan for Splendid, which was set in motion earlier this year with the hire of a new chief financial officer, Damon Kelly.

As part of the move, Kingdom Collective will become a founding member of the newly formed ‘Splendid Collective’; a network of like-minded agencies with a shared vision to produce the most meaningful and effective creative work.

Splendid will acquire a majority stake in Kingdom Collective, whose culture-led philosophy has delivered work for clients like Dr. Martens, Pioneer DJ, Red Bull and YouTube.

Tags:
Splendid Communications