Splendid Communications appoints Diversity & Inclusion Champion to empower minority voices and boost inclusive practices

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Sophie Barnes

Splendid Communications has appointed one of its staff to the position of Diversity & Inclusion Champion. Sophie Barnes takes up the role alongside her continuing duties as a senior account executive. She will work alongside the senior leadership team to ensure inclusive thinking is woven into all areas of the business, from recruitment and inductions to training, creative development and the cultural calendar.

She has been empowered to steer an employee resource group focused on education and action around EDI issues, as well as helping to develop internal resources to upskill staff and build on external training. She will have the support of the agency CEO and wider leadership team to ensure that no voice is unheard in the agency, whilst supporting the company’s HR and Wellbeing teams to ensure that Splendid policies and practices actively consider, celebrate and support diversity of all types.

Tags:
Splendid Communications