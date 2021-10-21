Splendid Communications chosen by Asahi UK

Splendid Communications has been appointed by Asahi UK as UK consumer PR agency for Peroni Nastro Azzurro (PNA).

They have been briefed to help drive fame and consumption of Peroni Nastro Azzurro amongst UK beer drinkers, along with delivering creative activations to support its global sponsorships which include the Aston Martin Formula One™ team for Peroni Libera 0.0%.

Splendid will also be working with the Peroni Nastro Azzurro team to deliver a longer-term comms strategy that looks to cement the Italian brand’s position at the top of the Super Premium category. Its creative activations will focus on the Italian beer brand’s core product, as well as its alcohol-free variant, Peroni Libera 0.0%.