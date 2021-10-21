 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Splendid Communications chosen by Asahi UK

By Rob Lock
2 days ago
Splendid Communications has been appointed by Asahi UK as UK consumer PR agency for Peroni Nastro Azzurro (PNA).

They have been briefed to help drive fame and consumption of Peroni Nastro Azzurro amongst UK beer drinkers, along with delivering creative activations to support its global sponsorships which include the Aston Martin Formula One™ team for Peroni Libera 0.0%.

Splendid will also be working with the Peroni Nastro Azzurro team to deliver a longer-term comms strategy that looks to cement the Italian brand’s position at the top of the Super Premium category. Its creative activations will focus on the Italian beer brand’s core product, as well as its alcohol-free variant, Peroni Libera 0.0%.

