Splendid Communications chosen by Oddbox

Splendid Communications has been appointed by purpose-led fruit and vegetable delivery service Oddbox to manage its consumer earned media.

The partnership launches with a retainer that will cover Splendid Communications team members undertaking secondments within the Oddbox business, alongside a more conventional agency relationship. Splendid will help with the launch of a Oddbox customer brand experience and the expansion of its service to the Midlands and the South-East as well as an always-on press office plan to accelerate growth of the company’s national media profile.