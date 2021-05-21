 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Splendid Communications chosen by Oddbox

By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Splendid

Splendid Communications has been appointed by purpose-led fruit and vegetable delivery service Oddbox to manage its consumer earned media.

The partnership launches with a retainer that will cover Splendid Communications team members undertaking secondments within the Oddbox business, alongside a more conventional agency relationship. Splendid will help with the launch of a Oddbox customer brand experience and the expansion of its service to the Midlands and the South-East as well as an always-on press office plan to accelerate growth of the company’s national media profile.

Tags:
Splendid Communications