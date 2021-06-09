 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Splendid Communications chosen by Quintessential Brands Group

By Rob Lock
11 hours ago
Splendid Communications has been appointed by Quintessential Brands Group as its lead integrated agency to create a new brand identity, and oversee brand activation through PR and social for its flagship brand, Greenall’s, the Original London Dry Gin.

Tasked to increase Greenall’s brand awareness and connect with a wider audience in the brand’s 260th anniversary year, Splendid Communications has kicked off with the development of a new global brand identity and proposition for the UK gin distillery and next month will begin a 12-month programme in the UK consisting of always-on social and launching their summer and festive campaigns.

