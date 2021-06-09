Splendid Communications chosen by Quintessential Brands Group

Splendid Communications has been appointed by Quintessential Brands Group as its lead integrated agency to create a new brand identity, and oversee brand activation through PR and social for its flagship brand, Greenall’s, the Original London Dry Gin.

Tasked to increase Greenall’s brand awareness and connect with a wider audience in the brand’s 260th anniversary year, Splendid Communications has kicked off with the development of a new global brand identity and proposition for the UK gin distillery and next month will begin a 12-month programme in the UK consisting of always-on social and launching their summer and festive campaigns.