Splendid Communications chosen by Twinings

By Rob Lock
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Splendid Communications has been appointed by Twinings as its social agency, to evolve the identity and elevate digital presence for the tea brand.

Splendid will kick off with an evolved brand identity and a strategy to shift audience perceptions of Twinings through insight-led social content. Content will begin going live in November and will play a crucial role in the wider Twinings digital marketing ecosystem, with imagery and video being created to work across multiple touchpoints including eCRM and display ads.

