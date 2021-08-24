Splendid Communications makes planet positive commitment with World Land Trust

Splendid Communications announces its support of international conservation charity World Land Trust.

As part of its commitment to becoming a more sustainable company, Splendid is undertaking a two phased programme of initiatives with the charity. The first sees Splendid investing in key World Land Trust programmes* – Buy an Acre and Plant a Tree – that aid the protection and restoration of tropical habitats in countries including Argentina and Brazil. The second phase will be taking part in its Carbon Balanced programme.