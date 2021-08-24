 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Splendid Communications makes planet positive commitment with World Land Trust

By Tahmina Mannan
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Splendid

Splendid Communications announces its support of international conservation charity World Land Trust.

As part of its commitment to becoming a more sustainable company, Splendid is undertaking a two phased programme of initiatives with the charity. The first sees Splendid investing in key World Land Trust programmes* – Buy an Acre and Plant a Tree – that aid the protection and restoration of tropical habitats in countries including Argentina and Brazil. The second phase will be taking part in its Carbon Balanced programme.

Tags: