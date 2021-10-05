Splendid partners with illusionist Ryan Tricks for Laybuy activation

Splendid Communications has partnered with illusionist Ryan Tricks for its latest activation for leading Buy Now, Pay Later provider Laybuy, surprising UK shoppers with their dream items after making them appear ‘magically’ out of nowhere.

The activation took place on the streets of Manchester to celebrate the launch of Laybuy App Exclusives which has seen hundreds of the UK’s favourite retailers added to the Laybuy App. The activity forms part of a longer-term strategy to challenge misconceptions surrounding the Buy Now, Pay Later sector, and highlight Laybuy’s industry leading position as a responsible lifestyle enabler.

The activity took place against the backdrop of a ‘magic’ scannable mural for Laybuy, which was unveiled last week and offers shoppers the chance to win hundreds of cash prizes. Designed by celebrity artist Donna Adi, the innovative street art contains a hidden code that, when scanned in real life or from a photograph, takes shoppers to a special webpage where they can enter a draw to win a share of £10,000 to spend on any of the hundreds of new brands featured on the Laybuy app.

The mural forms the centrepiece of Laybuy’s nationwide ‘Laybuy Scavenger Hunt’ competition, which sees similar codes hidden in Laybuy digital billboards across the country.