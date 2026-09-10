Splendid strengthens leadership team

Splendid Communications has strengthened its senior team with a series of hires and promotions as the independent agency sets its sights on its next phase of growth.

Founder and CEO Alec Samways will step further away from day-to-day agency leadership to focus on

the future direction and growth of the wider Splendid Collective, including launching new products and services and exploring acquisition opportunities.

Hamza Ali joins as Creative Strategy Director from Fight or Flight, Fiona Bull as Associate Director from The Romans and Barbara Legaspi as Senior Account Director from Pangolin. Together with newly promoted Chelsie Peel and Jennie Cox, Social Media Director, they will form the new Associate Leadership Team (ALT).

The ALT will work alongside the Senior Leadership Team of Managing Director Chrissy Kellaway, Creative Director Fran Langdon and Innovation and Media Director Jess Proudfoot, adding greater depth across client leadership, creative, strategy, social and earned.

The appointments follow Kellaway’s move into the Managing Director role after 12 years at the agency and establish the leadership structure that will take the business into its next phase.