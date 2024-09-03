Staff appointment at Tank

Dani Betts and head of digital, Martin Harris

Tank has appointed Dani Betts as conversion rate optimisation (CRO) lead.

Dani will head up Tank’s CRO offering, working closely with the agency’s wider digital team to ensure that those being driven to client websites stand the best chance of converting, whether that’s into sales, leads, downloads or sign-ups.

Bringing half a decade’s experience to the role, Dani previously worked for ecommerce giant PrettyLittleThing, and in user experience (UX) roles at several SaaS businesses.