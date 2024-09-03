 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News

Staff appointment at Tank

By Rob Lock
2 days ago
Dani Betts and head of digital, Martin Harris

Tank has appointed Dani Betts as conversion rate optimisation (CRO) lead.

Dani will head up Tank’s CRO offering, working closely with the agency’s wider digital team to ensure that those being driven to client websites stand the best chance of converting, whether that’s into sales, leads, downloads or sign-ups.

Bringing half a decade’s experience to the role, Dani previously worked for ecommerce giant PrettyLittleThing, and in user experience (UX) roles at several SaaS businesses.

 