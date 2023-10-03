 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Staff appointments at Skout

By Rob Lock
26 mins ago
B2B PR and communications agency Skout has recently appointed two new junior account executives, Jack Snell and Honor Williamson.

Before joining Skout, Jack, who has a public relations with journalism degree from Leeds Beckett University, previously worked with specialist construction marketing agency, Harris Creative. His experience will be used to support Skout’s built environment team on clients that include Assent, alongside others.

Honor Williamson joins Skout after completing her degree in media, communications and cultural studies at Newcastle University and gaining experience in PR at her previous agency, Roland Dransfield.