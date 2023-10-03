Staff appointments at Skout

B2B PR and communications agency Skout has recently appointed two new junior account executives, Jack Snell and Honor Williamson.

Before joining Skout, Jack, who has a public relations with journalism degree from Leeds Beckett University, previously worked with specialist construction marketing agency, Harris Creative. His experience will be used to support Skout’s built environment team on clients that include Assent, alongside others.

Honor Williamson joins Skout after completing her degree in media, communications and cultural studies at Newcastle University and gaining experience in PR at her previous agency, Roland Dransfield.