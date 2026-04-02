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News / PR

Staff appointments at Tank

Tank team
By Rob Lock
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital marketing and PR agency, Tank, has strengthened its SEO, GEO and AI search capabilities with two new appointments – expanding the agency’s integrated digital offering across its Nottingham and Manchester offices.

Beuford Smith joins as SEO lead, alongside Laura Cooney, who takes on the role of technical SEO specialist. The pair’s arrival has bolstered Tank’s growing SEO team, working alongside senior SEO manager Connor Dowling and senior SEO specialist Charlotte Yardley.

 

 