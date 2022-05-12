 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Staff appointments at Tank

Charlie & Cormac
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Charlie Baker (L) and Cormac Clarke (R).

Digital PR agency Tank has expanded its team with two new faces, following a number of client wins. The agency has added Charlie Baker and Cormac Clarke to its digital and digital PR divisions respectively.

Charlie, joins as digital manager, following his previous work in marketing for automotive and tourism businesses. He will manage relationships with several of Tank’s digital clients across various sectors, and develop and manage campaigns.

Cormac joins as a senior digital PR specialist, having worked with both B2B and B2C businesses at a digital marketing agency. At Tank he will support the expanding digital PR team in the delivery, running and development of campaigns for business and consumer audiences.

Tank