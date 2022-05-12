Staff appointments at Tank

Charlie Baker (L) and Cormac Clarke (R).

Digital PR agency Tank has expanded its team with two new faces, following a number of client wins. The agency has added Charlie Baker and Cormac Clarke to its digital and digital PR divisions respectively.

Charlie, joins as digital manager, following his previous work in marketing for automotive and tourism businesses. He will manage relationships with several of Tank’s digital clients across various sectors, and develop and manage campaigns.

Cormac joins as a senior digital PR specialist, having worked with both B2B and B2C businesses at a digital marketing agency. At Tank he will support the expanding digital PR team in the delivery, running and development of campaigns for business and consumer audiences.