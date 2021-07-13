 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Stand appointed by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.’s Mobility Solutions Division

By Oswin Knuckles
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Stand Agency

Stand Agency has been appointed by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.’s Mobility Solutions Division to lead on European positioning and trade name changes.

Mitsubishi HC Capital’s MSD’s decision to change the trade names of its European subsidiaries comes at the time of a major shift in the mobility sector, with Covid-19 impacting the way we travel, the sustainability agenda accelerating at pace, and the move to net-zero more prominent than ever before.

The new positioning will help the MSD’s subsidiaries cement its position as a trusted partner, there to help businesses respond to changing market needs and navigate the complex sustainability agenda.

 

Tags:
Stand Agency