Stand appointed by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.’s Mobility Solutions Division

Stand Agency has been appointed by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.’s Mobility Solutions Division to lead on European positioning and trade name changes.

Mitsubishi HC Capital’s MSD’s decision to change the trade names of its European subsidiaries comes at the time of a major shift in the mobility sector, with Covid-19 impacting the way we travel, the sustainability agenda accelerating at pace, and the move to net-zero more prominent than ever before.

The new positioning will help the MSD’s subsidiaries cement its position as a trusted partner, there to help businesses respond to changing market needs and navigate the complex sustainability agenda.