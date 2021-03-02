 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Stand cements its insight capabilities with senior hire

By Oswin Knuckles
8 hours ago
Stand Agency

Stand has hired Georgie Howlett as head of insight. The move signals a shift from offering insight as part of the consultancy’s approach to comms briefs to offering insight as a standalone service. Georgie has over 13 years of award-winning strategic social change experience, spanning charities and membership organisations, B Corps and government, think tanks, and brands. Once part of Forster’s senior team, Georgie joins Stand from Kin&Co, a purpose-led change management consultancy, where she headed up the communications team. Over the years, she has worked with clients such as National Trust, RSPCA, Big Change, Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families, and B Corps like Ella’s Kitchen.

Stand has also hired Tani Fatuga as senior account executive with a specialism in fintech. She previously worked at Vested, where she worked with the likes of Diebold Nixdorf and Nucleus Commercial Finance.

 

