Stand cements its insight capabilities with senior hire

Stand has hired Georgie Howlett as head of insight. The move signals a shift from offering insight as part of the consultancy’s approach to comms briefs to offering insight as a standalone service. Georgie has over 13 years of award-winning strategic social change experience, spanning charities and membership organisations, B Corps and government, think tanks, and brands. Once part of Forster’s senior team, Georgie joins Stand from Kin&Co, a purpose-led change management consultancy, where she headed up the communications team. Over the years, she has worked with clients such as National Trust, RSPCA, Big Change, Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families, and B Corps like Ella’s Kitchen.

Stand has also hired Tani Fatuga as senior account executive with a specialism in fintech. She previously worked at Vested, where she worked with the likes of Diebold Nixdorf and Nucleus Commercial Finance.