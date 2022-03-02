 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Starscream Communications wins three new clients & expands King’s Cross office

By Rob Lock
17 hours ago
Audio PR agency, Starscream Communications, has announced a line-up of three new international clients, providing full-scale media communications services for Victrola, Tileyard and Lypertek.

Victrola has been designing turntables for decades, from vintage record players up to all-in-one audio systems, bringing together innovation and style since 1906. Starscream recently launched its all-in-one V1 system at CES 2022.

Tileyard, Europe’s largest creative hub, is home to over 250 creative businesses, artists, music studios and tech start-ups. Starscream will be responsible for Tileyard’s PR operations and strategies with its primary focus to drive brand recognition and awareness of Tileyard London and launch its second-site, Tileyard North, bridging the gap between creative industries operating in the north and south of the UK.

Technology company Lypertek specialise in true wireless earbuds with a clear mission to create high quality audio products at an affordable price. Starscream are focused on generating media coverage and brand awareness in the UK & US.

