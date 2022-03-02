Starscream Communications wins three new clients & expands King’s Cross office

Audio PR agency, Starscream Communications, has announced a line-up of three new international clients, providing full-scale media communications services for Victrola, Tileyard and Lypertek.

Victrola has been designing turntables for decades, from vintage record players up to all-in-one audio systems, bringing together innovation and style since 1906. Starscream recently launched its all-in-one V1 system at CES 2022.

Tileyard, Europe’s largest creative hub, is home to over 250 creative businesses, artists, music studios and tech start-ups. Starscream will be responsible for Tileyard’s PR operations and strategies with its primary focus to drive brand recognition and awareness of Tileyard London and launch its second-site, Tileyard North, bridging the gap between creative industries operating in the north and south of the UK.

Technology company Lypertek specialise in true wireless earbuds with a clear mission to create high quality audio products at an affordable price. Starscream are focused on generating media coverage and brand awareness in the UK & US.