Stefanie Christmas joins Inizio
International strategic health and life science specialists Inizio have increased their organizational-wide focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with the appointment of Stefanie Christmas as global head of diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I).
In her new role, Stefanie will be responsible for developing an organization-wide DE&I strategy, and working with individual business unit leaders to deliver operational alignment and accountability, as part of Inizio’s commitment to DE&I.