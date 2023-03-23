 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Stefanie Christmas joins Inizio

By Rob Lock
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

International strategic health and life science specialists Inizio have increased their organizational-wide focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with the appointment of Stefanie Christmas as global head of diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I).

In her new role, Stefanie will be responsible for developing an organization-wide DE&I strategy, and working with individual business unit leaders to deliver operational alignment and accountability, as part of Inizio’s commitment to DE&I.

Inizio