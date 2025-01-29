Stella Miller joins POP and Arena Homme+ magazines as Junior Fashion Editor
POP magazine and Arena Homme+ magazine have appointed Stella Miller as junior fashion editor. She was previously press, marketing and communications assistant at DT Consulting.
