Steve Newman joins Your Holiday & Cruise Magazine as social media manager

Your Holiday & Cruise Magazine has appointed Steve Newman as social media manager. He is now regularly posting on the Facebook page and on other social media channels, including Twitter. Steve is also social media manager (cruise) at Silver Travel Advisor and works as a travel writer and photographer as well as lifestyle features/interviews features for titles such as Saga and The People’s Friend. He also provides wildlife features for magazines. He can be found tweeting @SteevNewman and on Instagram as @stevenewmantravel.