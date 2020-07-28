 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Steve Newman joins Your Holiday & Cruise Magazine as social media manager

By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Your Holiday and Cruise Magazine

Your Holiday & Cruise Magazine has appointed Steve Newman as social media manager. He is now regularly posting on the Facebook page and on other social media channels, including Twitter. Steve is also social media manager (cruise) at Silver Travel Advisor and works as a travel writer and photographer as well as lifestyle features/interviews features for titles such as Saga and The People’s Friend. He also provides wildlife features for magazines. He can be found tweeting @SteevNewman and on Instagram as @stevenewmantravel.

Tags: