News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Stuart Stone joins BusinessGreen as Analyst

BusinessGreen
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Incisive Media has appointed Stuart Stone as an analyst at BusinessGreen. He covers green business news and green technology, climate change and low carbon economy, sustainability, recycling and energy efficiency. Prior to this, Stuart was the innovate editor at Utility Week.

