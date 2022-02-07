 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Student marketing agency Raptor appoints Words + Pixels

Words + Pixels
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Raptor has appointed Words + Pixels PR agency to showcase their campaign work and shine a light on their work they do to support their student network.

Words + Pixels will work with Raptor to drive awareness of the company’s innovative and experiential campaign work alongside focusing on the work they do to provide mentorship opportunities to their network of student brand ambassadors.

In addition to the work with Raptor, Words + Pixels will also continue to work with their sister company ayda – the hybrid campus events platform – to communicate the benefits of hybrid events within the higher education space.

