Student marketing agency Raptor appoints Words + Pixels

Raptor has appointed Words + Pixels PR agency to showcase their campaign work and shine a light on their work they do to support their student network.

Words + Pixels will work with Raptor to drive awareness of the company’s innovative and experiential campaign work alongside focusing on the work they do to provide mentorship opportunities to their network of student brand ambassadors.

In addition to the work with Raptor, Words + Pixels will also continue to work with their sister company ayda – the hybrid campus events platform – to communicate the benefits of hybrid events within the higher education space.