News / National and Regional Press

Sunday Express announces David Wooding as Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sunday Express has appointed David Wooding as editor, taking control of the overall operation of the title.

David joins from his assistant editor (politics) role at The Sun, and has also previously served as political editor at The Sun on Sunday.

