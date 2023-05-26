 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Surgery International launches

Surgery
By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Surgery International, a global news hub exploring the world of surgery, has launched. The hub provides surgery news, perspectives and developments to surgeons, anaesthetists and the whole perioperative team. Content is focused on a number of key themes including technology, lifestyle, practice and legends, celebrating the leaders driving change and innovation within the profession.

Surgery International

