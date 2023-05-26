Surgery International launches
Surgery International, a global news hub exploring the world of surgery, has launched. The hub provides surgery news, perspectives and developments to surgeons, anaesthetists and the whole perioperative team. Content is focused on a number of key themes including technology, lifestyle, practice and legends, celebrating the leaders driving change and innovation within the profession.
