News / Consumer

Sustainable Future News rebrands to Sustainability News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sustainable Future News has rebranded as Sustainability News, with James Bourne, previously editor at large, taking over as editor. There will continue to be a mix of news, interview features and op-ed opportunities across a wide spectrum of sustainability and ESG topics.

For all editorial enquiries James can be reached at james@sustainability-news.net.

James Bourne Sustainability News

