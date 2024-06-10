Sustainable Future News rebrands to Sustainability News
Sustainable Future News has rebranded as Sustainability News, with James Bourne, previously editor at large, taking over as editor. There will continue to be a mix of news, interview features and op-ed opportunities across a wide spectrum of sustainability and ESG topics.
For all editorial enquiries James can be reached at james@sustainability-news.net.
