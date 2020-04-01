 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Synctuition appoints Liberty Communications

By Oswin Knuckles
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Liberty Communications

Technology communications consultancy Liberty Communications has been appointed by mindfulness and relaxation app Synctuition to implement an external communications strategy formally launching the company in the US and UK. Liberty will position the app as a solution to support the mental health of individual consumers and businesses, with the aim of driving downloads and increasing the company’s overall share of voice.

Liberty secured a trio of client wins in February 2020, adding to its portfolio Anonos, the data privacy and enablement technology platform provider; Canvas GFX, the technical illustration software provider; and Vault Platform, the next-generation solution for organisations and their employees to record, report and resolve misconduct in the workplace.

Tags:
Liberty Communications