Synctuition appoints Liberty Communications

Technology communications consultancy Liberty Communications has been appointed by mindfulness and relaxation app Synctuition to implement an external communications strategy formally launching the company in the US and UK. Liberty will position the app as a solution to support the mental health of individual consumers and businesses, with the aim of driving downloads and increasing the company’s overall share of voice.

Liberty secured a trio of client wins in February 2020, adding to its portfolio Anonos, the data privacy and enablement technology platform provider; Canvas GFX, the technical illustration software provider; and Vault Platform, the next-generation solution for organisations and their employees to record, report and resolve misconduct in the workplace.