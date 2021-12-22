T/F/D appoints Rachel Bell as chair of their board of directors and wins European digital marketing brief from Voith Composites

Think / Feel / Do (T/F/D) has appointed Rachel Bell, founder of Shine Communications, as chair of their board of directors.

Rachel Bell has founded seven multi-award-winning professional services businesses, including PR agencies John Doe Communications, Mischief PR, Aduro Communications, Generate Sponsorship and Stoked PR.

In addition, T/F/D has secured a number of retainer clients in the past year, most recently the digital marketing brief for Voith Composites.

As Voith Composites’ retained European marketing agency, T/F/D will be responsible for increasing inbound lead generation, through digital marketing campaigns, content development and social media programmes, as well as media relations.