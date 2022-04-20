T/F/D secures global digital marketing and comms brief from Friend MTS
Think / Feel / Do (T/F/D) has secured a number of new clients during the first quarter of 2022, most recently the global digital marketing and communications brief for content protection specialists Friend MTS.
As Friend MTS’s retained global marketing agency, T/F/D is responsible for driving awareness of the brand within the industry, supporting sales engagement and lead generation campaigns, and developing an integrated content framework for digital marketing, communications and social media.