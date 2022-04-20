 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
T/F/D secures global digital marketing and comms brief from Friend MTS

By Tahmina Mannan
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Think / Feel / Do (T/F/D) has secured a number of new clients during the first quarter of 2022, most recently the global digital marketing and communications brief for content protection specialists Friend MTS.

As Friend MTS’s retained global marketing agency, T/F/D is responsible for driving awareness of the brand within the industry, supporting sales engagement and lead generation campaigns, and developing an integrated content framework for digital marketing, communications and social media.

