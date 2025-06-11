Tank and Warbox chosen by Dart

L-R Lauren Grey – Digital PR senior account manager at Tank, Matthew Wilkin – sales and marketing director at DART, Andrea Blair – senior account director at Tank, Connor Dowling – SEO manager at Tank, Kester Paterson – marketing team leader at DART.

Digital marketing and PR agency, Tank, and brand communications agency Warbox, have been appointed by universal power tool accessories manufacturer DART, to refine its brand, strengthen its digital presence, and accelerate business growth.

As part of the new partnership, Tank and Warbox will refine key brand elements, update DART’s website, and develop a digital marketing strategy aimed at increasing engagement with tradespeople. The ultimate goal is to open up more conversations with stockists, helping DART expand its market presence and increase the number of stocked items nationwide.