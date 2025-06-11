 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Tank and Warbox chosen by Dart

By Rob Lock
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

L-R Lauren Grey – Digital PR senior account manager at Tank, Matthew Wilkin – sales and marketing director at DART, Andrea Blair – senior account director at Tank, Connor Dowling – SEO manager at Tank, Kester Paterson – marketing team leader at DART.

Digital marketing and PR agency, Tank, and brand communications agency Warbox, have been appointed by universal power tool accessories manufacturer DART, to refine its brand, strengthen its digital presence, and accelerate business growth.

As part of the new partnership, Tank and Warbox will refine key brand elements, update DART’s website, and develop a digital marketing strategy aimed at increasing engagement with tradespeople. The ultimate goal is to open up more conversations with stockists, helping DART expand its market presence and increase the number of stocked items nationwide.

Tank Warbox