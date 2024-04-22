 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tank appointed by Eurocell PLC as it looks to increase key product sales

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
Tank has been appointed by the home improvement specialist, Eurocell PLC, as it looks to increase sales across its core product range.

The significant multi-channel retainer will see Tank support Eurocell’s brand and search goals, delivering digital PR, SEO, content, organic social media and brand PR support.

