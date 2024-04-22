Tank appointed by Eurocell PLC as it looks to increase key product sales
Tank has been appointed by the home improvement specialist, Eurocell PLC, as it looks to increase sales across its core product range.
The significant multi-channel retainer will see Tank support Eurocell’s brand and search goals, delivering digital PR, SEO, content, organic social media and brand PR support.
Tank has been appointed by Eurocell to improve its brand awareness across retail and ecommerce, and to boost its search visibility.