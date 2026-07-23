Tank chosen by CMap

Tank has been appointed by CMap, providers of professional services automation (PSA) software, to support its international growth strategy.

The agency will deliver a comprehensive, integrated organic search and AI visibility strategy to increase CMap’s footprint in the UK and US markets.

Its team will support CMap with data-led campaigns, expert-led content and strategic guidance to drive organic search and LLM search visibility. The work is focused on driving long-term organic growth, building brand visibility and supporting CMap’s commercial performance as it seeks to continue to scale in the UK and US.