Tank chosen by Flying Flowers

Tank X Flying Flowers team
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Tank has been appointed by national flower delivery company Flying Flowers.

The partnership will see Tank deliver an integrated Digital PR and SEO strategy. The team will be supporting the online florist with creative campaigns, expert-led content and strategic guidance around evolving SEO best practices – including the impact of AI-led search and large language models (LLM).

The work is focused on driving long-term organic growth, strengthening brand visibility and supporting Flying Flowers’ commercial performance in a highly competitive retail landscape.

