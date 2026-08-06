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News / PR

Tank chosen by Order Blinds

Tank team
By Rob Lock
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Tank has been appointed by Order Blinds to deliver the first phase of its long-term growth strategy.

The partnership will establish the technical foundations required to support the next stage of the company’s digital evolution. It comes at a pivotal moment for Order Blinds as the business launches a refreshed brand identity centred around its commitment to quality craftsmanship, expert knowledge and exceptional customer service.

Tank will focus on improving organic search performance and maximising existing demand as part of a phased strategic programme.

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