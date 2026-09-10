Tank chosen by Pall-Ex

Nottingham and Manchester-based digital marketing and PR agency Tank, has been appointed by palletised freight distribution network Pall-Ex, to deliver a comprehensive PR, SEO and PPC strategy.

Acting as an extension of Pall-Ex’s marketing function, Tank will be tasked with strengthening brand visibility, supporting haulier member growth and positioning the business as an end-to-end logistics partner.

Tank’s remit spans brand PR, search and always-on paid media, alongside training and enablement support for the in-house marketing team. The partnership will also include quarterly strategic workshops designed to align marketing performance with wider commercial priorities, including network growth, lead generation and market positioning.