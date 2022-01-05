Tank draws two back in

Tank has welcomed back former employees James Watkins and Glen Davies, with James re-joining the agency as its head of digital PR and Glen as content and marketing manager.

James will head up the agency’s digital PR team, expanding its size and developing its capabilities to further exploit its significant headway in the discipline. He previously worked for Tank between 2015 and 2018, and has since headed up digital PR teams both at various agencies and in-house across the East Midlands.

Glen will manage the content team’s writers in their production of creative copy, as well as taking the lead on the agency’s own marketing and branding. He was one of the agency’s first employees in 2011, leaving in 2015 to lead PR campaigns at SEO and digital marketing agencies in Leeds.