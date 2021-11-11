 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tank makes a number of appointments

By Oswin Knuckles
4 days ago
Tank, the Nottingham-based PR and digital agency, has made a number of appointments, marking it as one of the fastest-growing agencies in the region.

Rebecca Peel joins as PR account manager. She will now manage campaigns for Tank’s roster of consumer-focused clients.

Robyn Evans has been hired as social media manager. She will develop its organic, paid social advertising and training offering.

Jake Cassedy has been appointed SEO specialist. He will manage the technical aspects of search engine optimisation for clients, boosting the firm’s capability as a full-service digital PR agency.

To support and deliver campaigns, Katie Crossthwaite joins as a senior account executive.

Annabel Redgate, Sara Solti and Giorgia Francis join as PR account executives, and Dita Costa as digital marketing apprentice.

