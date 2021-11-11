Tank makes a number of appointments

Tank, the Nottingham-based PR and digital agency, has made a number of appointments, marking it as one of the fastest-growing agencies in the region.

Rebecca Peel joins as PR account manager. She will now manage campaigns for Tank’s roster of consumer-focused clients.

Robyn Evans has been hired as social media manager. She will develop its organic, paid social advertising and training offering.

Jake Cassedy has been appointed SEO specialist. He will manage the technical aspects of search engine optimisation for clients, boosting the firm’s capability as a full-service digital PR agency.

To support and deliver campaigns, Katie Crossthwaite joins as a senior account executive.

Annabel Redgate, Sara Solti and Giorgia Francis join as PR account executives, and Dita Costa as digital marketing apprentice.