Tank makes four appointments

Digital PR agency Tank has welcomed four new faces to its PR and digital teams, to service its growing client list as part of its most recent stage of expansion.

Jodie Tice joins as account director and will lead the strategy for several of the agency’s PR accounts. She brings over a decade’s worth of in-house experience from the hospitality sector, across a range of hotel chains and luxury travel businesses.

Account manager Sandish Shoker spent the previous 15 years as a journalist, 10 of which were with BBC News Online, as well as BBC Radio Nottingham and several newspapers. As the member of the team to have most recently worked as a regular journalist, she will use her experience to develop campaigns for clients.

Bex Knight also steps on board as an account manager, having worked in a variety of PR disciplines from tourism to public sector. This move marks her return to agencies after several years in-house, from which she will bring her understanding of working with influencers to drive forward creative campaigns.

Mollie Newth joins the digital team as social media specialist. Mollie previously managed social media marketing for small fashion businesses, and her knowledge of appealing to different markets through various channels will bolster the agency’s rapidly expanding social media services.