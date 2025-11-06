 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Tank strengthens leadership team with senior hire and five new recruits

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Tank has appointed Alex Gregory as head of business development, alongside five further hires.

Alex will focus on new business strategy and developing client partnerships across Tank’s digital, PR and content services as the agency continues to expand. Also joining the team is brand PR account director Dan Thompson, brand PR account manager Charlie Hardy and senior digital PR specialist Jack Proverbs. The paid division is also welcoming two new faces – paid media manager Georgina Weston and paid media specialist Olivia Poole.

Tank