Tank strengthens leadership team with senior hire and five new recruits

Tank has appointed Alex Gregory as head of business development, alongside five further hires.

Alex will focus on new business strategy and developing client partnerships across Tank’s digital, PR and content services as the agency continues to expand. Also joining the team is brand PR account director Dan Thompson, brand PR account manager Charlie Hardy and senior digital PR specialist Jack Proverbs. The paid division is also welcoming two new faces – paid media manager Georgina Weston and paid media specialist Olivia Poole.